NCL Promotes Announces Sales Team Promotions

Norwegian Cruise Line announced several promotions within its sales team and the expansion of its regional team, according to a press release.

Gary Anslow has been named regional vice president and head of UK and Ireland. Anslow joined NCL as senior sales director in November 2021. In his new role, he will continue to expand the line’s localized presence and develop support for frontline partners in the region.

Anslow will report to Jason Krimmel, NCL’s chief international sales and marketing officer.

Kirsty Webb has been promoted to senior business development manager for the Cruise Specialist channel, and Chantelle White has been promoted to business development manager within the Retail, Homeworker and Consortia Channel.

Additionally, Laura Croft has been promoted from regional sales executive to a new role as UK and Ireland travel partner training manager, focussing on the expansion of NCL’s product and brand training program across the UK and Ireland trade.

Norwegian will also be adding two new field-based Account Executives to the Sales team to further develop brand knowledge and awareness across the UK.

Gary Anslow, NCL’s Regional VP and head of UK and Ireland, said: “We now have 20 ships on sale, nine of which will be sailing in Europe this summer. With four more new Prima Plus Class ships arriving over the course of the next four years, we have a level of growth that represents a huge opportunity for us and for our agent partners. The trade has always been critical to our success, and we are excited to be expanding and developing our trade sales team to ensure we continue to develop our trade partner support.”.

Jason Krimmel, NCL’s chief international sales and marketing Officer, said: “The United Kingdom and Ireland is our largest source market outside of North America. Over the last 12 months, I’ve spent time with many of our key travel agent partners team from the region, and it remains clear that this market continues to be one with tremendous growth opportunities – something we are supporting with these new.”