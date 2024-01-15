MSC Euribia Makes Maiden Call in Cadiz, Bunkers LNG

The port of Cadiz welcomed the MSC Euribia for the first time, where it became the first cruise ship to be bunkered with liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Spanish port, according to a press release.

The maritime tradition of a plaque exchange to commemorate a ship’s first call took place onboard between Euribia’s Captain Pietro Sinisi and the President of the Port Authority of the Bay of Cadiz, Teófila Martínez.

The MSC Euribia was fuelled with LNG ahead of its 13-night voyage to Hamburg with visits to Lanzarote, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Casablanca, Funchal, Lisbon and Southampton.

The MSC Euribia, which began operations in June 2023, is the line’s second ship powered by LNG and one of the most energy-efficient vessels in the industry.