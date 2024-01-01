Twitter Facebook Linkedin
MSC Cruises Launches New Global Campaign

MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises today launched a new worldwide integrated marketing campaign titled, “For A Greater Beauty.”

The global campaign will be activated in more than 30 countries using a range of marketing channels including a television commercial, out of home advertising, newspaper and magazines, digital and social media, the company said in a press release.

The campaign aims to encourage audiences to discover the beauty of cruising in a more conscious way with a profound respect for the ocean and the planet.

The television commercial was filmed onboard the MSC World Europa/ The advert was created in partnership with Dentsu Creative Italy, filmed by Australian director Kiku Ohe with the production signed by Birth.

