Mickey and Minnie Debut Designer Outfits for Disney Lookout Cay

Lookout Cay Outfits

Disney Cruise Line unveiled new outfits for Mickey and Minnie Mouse for their visits to Disney Cruise Line’s newest island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Eleuthera.

Designed exclusively for the cruise line by Bahamian fashion designer, Theodore Elyett, the new outfits are inspired by the colorful spirit of Junkanoo, Bahama’s signature festival with music and parades.

At Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Mickey and Minnie’s new looks will be part of a collection of works of art by local creators, which guests can see and experience throughout the new island destination.

“The beauty of Mickey and Minnie’s looks are that they are literally ‘Junkanoo Fun in the Sun,’” Elyett said. “When you talk about the print, pattern, color, texture of Junkanoo, they’ve got that.”

Elyett will also design special outfits for Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale.

