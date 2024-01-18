Mein Schiff 2 Resumes Service Following Drydock in Dubai

The Mein Schiff 2 resumed service this week following the successful completion of a drydock in the Middle East.

According to TUI Cruises, the 2019-built vessel spent a total of 14 days in a shipyard in Dubai before welcoming guests back on Jan. 15.

The Mein Schiff 2 underwent technical maintenance, in addition to technical overhauls and regular class surveys.

Following the Mein Schiff 5, which received a connection in December, the ship also became the latest to receive a shore power plug.

In available ports, the environmentally friendly technology allows the vessel to connect to the local energy grid, reducing emissions while docked.

Spending the winter in the Middle East, the Mein Schiff 2 is offering a series of seven-night cruises to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Doha.

The first cruise after the drydock departed from Dubai and includes visits to Abu Dhabi and Doha. The week-long itinerary is highlighted by several overnights, including three in Dubai and one in Doha.

During its winter season in the region, the 2,900-guest vessel is also scheduled to offer itineraries to different destinations, including Khasab, in Oman, Dammam, in Saudi Arabia, and Sir Bani Yas, in the United Sarab Emirates.

Following its program in the Middle East, the Mein Schiff 2 is set to offer a spring season in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Starting in late March, the ship sails from Antalya and Heraklion for a series of seven- to nine-night cruises to Turkey, Cyprus and Greece.

In May, the Mein Schiff 2 repositions to Palma de Mallorca for a seven- to 14-night itineraries to the Western Mediterranean that feature destinations in Spain, Italy, Malta and France.

The program also includes seven- to ten-night cruises to Portugal, Gibraltar and Morocco departing in July and October.