Margaritaville at Sea Sponsoring Front Row Motorsports

Margaritaville at Sea is introducing its “5 o’Clock Somewhere” philosophy with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, according to a press release.

To celebrate the launch of its newest ship, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, the cruise line will be the primary sponsor on McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang for an upcoming race at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

“We’re excited to partner with Front Row Motorsports and Michael for the first event of the NASCAR Cup Series and what is shaping up to be a very exciting season on the track and on the seas,” said Margaritaville at Sea’s CMO Amanda Travaglini. “With the launch of The Islander on the horizon and Michael at the wheel, Front Row is the team we wanted to help introduce Margaritaville at Sea to race fans.”

McDowell is in his sixth season with Front Row Motorsports. He scored his first Cup Series win in the 2021 Daytona 500. During the 2023 season, he won the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, finishing 15th overall with two Top 5 and eight Top 10 results during regular season competition.

“On the track, we’re all about speed, but when it’s island time, there’s no better way to slow down and chill out than with Margaritaville at Sea,” said McDowell, who is looking forward to another successful season in 2024. “While we are early in the season, we already know where we are going when the flag drops on the final race – a cruise with Margaritaville. We appreciate all our sponsors, especially those who support our military and frontline heroes like Margaritaville at Sea.”