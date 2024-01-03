Maintenance Work on Ambience Almost Complete

The extended biennial drydock maintenance work on Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience is almost complete according Ambassador Cruise Line.

“We are pleased to say that the extended biennial drydock maintenance work on Ambience is almost at an end, with the dry dock in Bremerhaven now filling with water,” the statement reads.

“She is set to sail from Northern Germany on time and ahead of welcoming crew and guests onboard for Ambience’s 2024 Grand Round The World Cruise, which remains on schedule to depart on Saturday, January 6.”

The cruise line had previously announced that the Ambience would be out of service through early January after routine inspections revealed that both propeller shafts and stern bearings had been damaged by metal grinding, which required extended repair work in Bremerhaven, Northern Germany.

The Ambience will set sail on its 120-night Grand Round The World Cruise from London, England. After visiting Rotterdam (Amsterdam), Holland and Porto, Portugal, the ship will cruise the Panama Canal, followed by an exploration of French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia.

After a tour of Asia including calls in destinations such as Singapore; Lombok, Indonesia; Phuket, Thailand; and Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Ambience will sail to Durban and Cape Town in South Africa. After several ports of call in Brazil, the ship will visit Mindelo, Cape Verde; Casablanca, Morocco; and Lisbon, Portugal before returning to London on May 5, 2024.