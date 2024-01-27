Jacksonville Reportedly Set for Second Cruise Line

Currently serving as a homeport for Carnival Cruise Line, Jacksonville may welcome another cruise line soon. According to Jacksonville Daily Record, a second brand is interested in sailing from the port in North Florida.

Citing JaxPort’s CEO Eric Green, the local news source said that the cruise line is seeking board approval from the Jacksonville Port Authority to operate out of the JaxPort Cruise Terminal.

The unnamed brand is “anxious” to finalize an agreement and requested a special meeting to expedite the approval, the Jacksonville Daily Report added.

Greenlighted by Jacksonville Port Authority’s Board Chair Daniel Bean, the meeting is expected to take place within the next two weeks, the report noted.

The new brand is poised to bring a larger ship to the port, the news source added, which would be larger than the Carnival Elation – currently the only ship sailing from the JaxPort Cruise Terminal.

Part of Carnival’s Fantasy Class, the 70,000-ton vessel can carry up to 2,040 passengers in double occupancy.

Carnival Cruise Line is the only company sailing out of Jacksonville at this moment. With the Carnival Elation departing from the port on a year-round basis, the brand offers a series of short cruises to the Bahamas.

The four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to Nassau, Freeport, Bimini, Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay.

Starting in July 2025, Elation’s schedule will also include Carnival’s new Celebration Key private island destination in Grand Bahama.

The 1998-built vessel is currently scheduled to continue sailing from Jacksonville through, at least, April 2026.

Before bringing the Elation back to Jacksonville, Carnival also operated the Carnival Spirit out of Jacksonville in 2022.

In addition to serving as a homeport, Jacksonville also receives cruise ships for transit calls. Crystal Cruises and Phoenix Reisen are among the brands visiting the port over the next few years.