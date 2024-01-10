HX Launches Biggest Ever FAM Competition to Galapagos Islands

HX has launched its biggest FAM competition yet giving 100 travel agents the chance to win a spot on the sailing to the Galápagos Islands, according to a press release.

Sailing onboard the Santa Cruz II, agents will get to experience the archipelago while also following in the footsteps of Darwin with lectures and an onboard science program delivered by the Expedition team to educate guests on the ecology and history of the islands.

To win one of the spots, agents need to make a booking for any HX expedition during Wave season. Winners will be announced during the Wave period.

The competition coincides with the launch of a B2B helpdesk to support agents during Wave season. The support line will prioritize requests and questions from agents to help them make bookings during the peak holiday booking period.

Nathaniel Sherborne, vice president of sales, and marketing at HX Hurtigruten Expeditions said: “Our competition is not only an opportunity to reward and recognize agents’ efforts towards driving bookings for HX voyages, but it’s also an opportunity to immerse themselves and understand our offering in what is proving to be one of our most popular destinations with guests. The competition is just one of many new initiatives planned for this year globally and in the UK as part of our ongoing support and commitment to our trade partners. Good luck to all the travel agents!”

During Wave Season, the cost of flights, transfers and hotels across selected departures is covered by HX. The offer applies to HX international arrival and departure packages booked before March 31, 2024. The promotion is valid on all scheduled sailings to Alaska, Antarctica, Greenland, Iceland, the Northwest Passage, Svalbard and selected Galápagos voyages between March 29, 2024, and March 30, 2025.

Additionally, until January 31, 2024, HX’s 1893 Ambassador members can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 10 percent.