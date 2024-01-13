HX Expands Americas Commercial Team with Four New Appointments

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced four key additions to its commercial team in the Americas, according to a press release.

The news follows the announcement that Alex Delamere-White will transition from the role of interim chief commercial officer (CCO) to that of permanent CCO.

Carla Brake assumes the role of senior sales director, bringing over two decades of experience to the position. Previously, she served as senior director of business development for the Globus brands and Avalon Waterways, as well as VP of sales at Insight Vacations.

Jennifer Kennedy, business development manager, Southeast U.S., brings over fifteen years of experience to her new role. Previously, she held roles at The Travel Corporation and Insight Vacations & Luxury Gold, as well as at Contiki, where she served as regional sales manager.

Kent Phillips, business development manager, Western Canada, brings over seven years of experience as a senior BDM at Exodus Adventure Travels, specializing in active adventure travel and polar expeditions.

Ian Kivell has been appointed as business development manager, Eastern Canada. He previously served as a travel manager at Flight Centre and a sales and business development manager at Contiki Holidays.

Sheralyn Berry, general manager for HX in the Americas, said: “I am excited to announce the expansion of our team, a significant step in our commitment to building and nurturing long-lasting partnerships with the travel trade. Ian, Carla, Kent and Jennifer will play an integral role in equipping our valued agents and advisors with the support they need to thrive in the growing expedition cruise industry and promote HX.”