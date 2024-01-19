Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

HX Announces MS Maud’s Return In April

Maud

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced the return of the Maud to service in April 2024, according to a press release.

After necessary repairs due to weather damage in late December, the Maud will set sail on an expedition around the British Isles. 

Guests will explore diverse coastlines and remote islands, led by HX’s Expedition Team. The ship will welcome Scottish weather presenter Carol Kirkwood on its second British Isles sailing, where guests can expect insightful talks and Q&A sessions while sailing from Douglas to Dover.

In July, HX’s Maud will venture into the Arctic, exploring Greenland and Iceland, with itineraries that bring guests closer to the local communities and wilderness of the north.

Starting in October, the ship will head south to Antarctica for a series of new expeditions combining the majestic Patagonian fjords with Antarctica. Highlighted itinerary is the 17-day Chilean Patagonia and Antarctica expedition. Additionally, the Maud will embark on 23- and 24-day sailings exploring South America, the Falkland Islands and South Georgia in a single adventure.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.