HX Announces MS Maud’s Return In April

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced the return of the Maud to service in April 2024, according to a press release.

After necessary repairs due to weather damage in late December, the Maud will set sail on an expedition around the British Isles.

Guests will explore diverse coastlines and remote islands, led by HX’s Expedition Team. The ship will welcome Scottish weather presenter Carol Kirkwood on its second British Isles sailing, where guests can expect insightful talks and Q&A sessions while sailing from Douglas to Dover.

In July, HX’s Maud will venture into the Arctic, exploring Greenland and Iceland, with itineraries that bring guests closer to the local communities and wilderness of the north.

Starting in October, the ship will head south to Antarctica for a series of new expeditions combining the majestic Patagonian fjords with Antarctica. Highlighted itinerary is the 17-day Chilean Patagonia and Antarctica expedition. Additionally, the Maud will embark on 23- and 24-day sailings exploring South America, the Falkland Islands and South Georgia in a single adventure.