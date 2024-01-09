Holland America’s 2025-26 Asia Season to Feature 50+ Ports

Holland America Line’s Asia cruise season will explore over 50 ports across 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026, according to a press release.

Itineraries onboard the Westerdam feature a strong focus on Japan with 24 different ports of call, as well as visits to Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Sailings depart from Hong Kong, China; Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; and Singapore, with some itineraries offering up to 12 ports of call in a single cruise.

“For travelers looking to discover Asia, our 2025-2026 season provides an opportunity to explore the region in-depth via cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We have diversified the number of ports to more than 50 across several itineraries. We want to ensure our guests have an authentic glimpse into the diverse cultures of each country, creating immersive moments and deeper connections to those destinations.”

Highlights of the 2025-26 Asia season include: