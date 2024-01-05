Holland America Marks Alaska Statehood with Free Scenic Rail

In honor of Alaska’s 65th anniversary of statehood, Holland America Line is offering a free “White Pass Summit Scenic Railroad” excursion on select 2024 sailings or Cruisetours that include a call at Skagway, Alaska.

With the promotion, guests on select cruises and Cruisetours can also enjoy a complimentary ride on the White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad built 120 years ago.

“We’ve been exploring Alaska with guests since before it was a state, so we’re thrilled to celebrate statehood day with this offer,” said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management at Holland America Line. “The White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad is a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark and the views are breathtaking, just one more reason visiting Alaska with Holland America Line is a bucket-list vacation.”

The offer applies to new bookings and is valid through Jan. 15, 2024, for North American travelers using the promo code WHITEPASS at checkout. The promotion can be combined with the “Time of Your Life” Wave Season offer that features balcony upgrades, savings up to 40 percent and free fares for kids.

In addition to the new promotion, Holland America Line is partnering with Alaska Airlines for an Alaska Statehood Day social media sweepstakes. Participants can enter to win two free roundtrip flights to Seattle, Washington, or Vancouver, Canada, and one seven-day Alaska cruise in 2024 for two people.

The sweepstakes begins on Jan. 3, 2024, and ends on Jan. 10, 2024. U.S. participants (except for residents of Florida and New York) have a chance to win by following both Holland America Line and Alaska Airlines on Facebook or Instagram, by commenting #TakeMeToAlaska and tagging who they would take with them.