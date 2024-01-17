Holland America Line Offers $1 Deposits for One Day

As anaddition to its Wave Season offer, Holland America Line is offering $1 deposits for one day only, according to a press release.

On Thursday, January 16, guests can take advantage of the offer (featuring balcony upgrades, savings up to 40 percent on select sailings, and free fares for kids) and book their cruise with just a $1 deposit.

Through Feb. 29, 2024, travelers who book select summer 2024 through spring 2025 sailings can save with the cruise line’s “Time of Your Life” offer with up to 40 percent off and bonus deals, including the “Have It All” premium cruise package featuring a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids, etc. In addition, cruises booked by January 31 may also receive up to $500 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length.