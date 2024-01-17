Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Holland America Line Offers $1 Deposits for One Day

Nieuw Statendam

As anaddition to its Wave Season offer, Holland America Line is offering $1 deposits for one day only, according to a press release.

On Thursday, January 16, guests can take advantage of the offer (featuring balcony upgrades, savings up to 40 percent on select sailings, and free fares for kids) and book their cruise with just a $1 deposit.

Through Feb. 29, 2024, travelers who book select summer 2024 through spring 2025 sailings can save with the cruise line’s “Time of Your Life” offer with up to 40 percent off and bonus deals, including the “Have It All” premium cruise package featuring a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids, etc. In addition, cruises booked by January 31 may also receive up to $500 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.