Holland America Adds More ‘Legendary Voyages’ in 2025-26

Holland America Line is adding four new “Legendary Voyages” including a 45-day roundtrip cruise from New York and a 28-day exploration of the South Pacific Islands, according to a press release.

Sailing in 2025 and early 026, these voyages give guests the opportunity to engage more intimately with the destinations visited.

Departing Oct. 7, 2025, the 45-Day “Ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic Passage” Legendary Voyage aboard the Volendam was inspired by a voyage operated by the line 100 years ago. Guests will visit 20 ports, including Portugal, Spain, U.K., Italy, Tunisia, Malta, Greece, Turkey and Egypt. Overnights include Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Istanbul, Turkey; and Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt.

Departing aboard the Noordam Jan. 4, 2026, for the 28-day “Islands of the South Pacific” Legendary Voyage, sails from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand, visiting 20 ports across seven countries. Gusts will enjoy four calls in Queensland, snorkeling at Great Barrier Reef, exploring the Conflict Islands, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, before three calls in New Zealand.

“Based on the popularity of our 2024 Ultimate Mediterranean cruise, it’s clear that guests are eager for more in-depth exploration of the region,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Being able to offer this cruise roundtrip from New York City in 2025 creates a rare opportunity for people in North America to enjoy the Med and our award-winning service without a long flight.”

“The South Pacific is home to some of the most popular ports for cruisers. We worked to create an itinerary like no other in this region, with multiple calls to islands that are less traveled and a must-see for anyone looking to experience all that the region has to offer at an unhurried pace,” said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president for deployment and itinerary planning.

Other newly announced 2025-26 Legendary Voyages include: