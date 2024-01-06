Hebrides Cruises Announces New Mini-Cruise in Scotland

Hebrides Cruises has announced the launch of a new addition to its itinerary, the Magical Mini-Cruise, set to embark in Spring 2024 on the Lucy Mary, according to a press release.

The new three-night cruise will sail across Scotland’s west coastline, including a visit to Loch Spelve on the coastline of Mull as well as cruising the Sound of Mull.

“Our cruises have traditionally ranged from six to 10 nights, however we’ve seen a real demand for shorter cruises which allow travelers to fit in the experiences we offer with other items on their Scotland ‘bucket list,’” said Hebrides Cruises’ Owner Rob Barlow.

“We’ve also seen a trend for much sunnier, calm weather in April over the last few years on the West Coast, so it’s an ideal time to sail.”

“Our focus is always on creating unique, unforgettable and sustainable experiences for our guests during their time on board, whether it’s a short cruise or a longer one. Spring also marks the return of nesting seabirds – Puffins, Razorbills and Guillemots and our experienced crew know exactly where to sail at specific times of the year to see the best examples of wildlife in their natural settings.

Hebrides Cruises added Lucy Mary to its fleet in May 2023, Barlow said, adding that this has resulted in an increase in private charter inquiries.

The Magical Mini-Cruise will depart on April 16, 19 and 25, costing £1,530 ($1,944). The Lucy Mary is also available for Private Charter at the cost of £14,250 ($18,107).

The cruise will also leave on April 13 onboard sister vessel, the Emma Jane, for six nights, costing £2,640 ($3,354).