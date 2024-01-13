Fred. Olsen Launches Competition for Blue Sky Thinkers

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line launched a cloud spotter competition challenging people to find three countries hidden in the skies of a website version of its new TV ad celebrating 175 years of experience, according to a press release.

The countries are hidden in the clouds and the prize is a cabin for two on the “Idyllic Islands and Captivating Cultures of Asia” voyage, which is the first clue. More clues will be provided over the next six weeks.

Peter Deer, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said: “Our target audience are those who love to cruise on smaller ships, experiencing and seeing the world and all it has to offer and are intelligent, curious and want to keep learning and exploring.

“This is a competition that is right up their street and ties into our adventurous spirit and our guests’ desire to look up and embrace the amazing world around them.

“What’s more, this is one of our biggest competition prizes to date and we know it’s likely to attract a lot of interest.”

The 82-night Asia cruise which sets sail on the Balmoral from Southampton on January 18, 2025, offers guests a rare opportunity to explore ancient civilizations and visit the islands of Weh Island in Indonesia, Phuket in Thailand, Palawan in the Philippines and Borneo in Malaysia.

The competition launches on January 9 and runs for six weeks, closing for entries on February 27.

To participate in the competition, guests can visit the cruise line’s competition page on the website where they can view the Blue Sky Thinking version of the advert and go cloud spotting. Participants will be asked to name all three countries and the time frame they appear in the advert.