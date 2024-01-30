Explora Journeys Extends Wave Season Promotion

Explora Journeys announced an extension to its wave season promotion, valid on upcoming 2024 sailings onboard the Explora I and the Explora II, according to a company statement.

Explora’s inaugural “Total Luxury Offer,” will run until February 29, 2024, offering guests up to 40 percent savings on their journey.

Koray Savas, vice president of hotel operations at Explora Journeys said: “Explora Journeys takes pride in curating itineraries that feature off-the-beaten-path destinations as well as marquee ports, providing a unique blend of relaxation and exploration, while allowing ease of access. Our European art of hospitality is seamlessly integrated into each journey, allowing those traveling with us to experience the warmth and authentic charm of these diverse destinations in effortless luxury and comfort. With a host-to-guest ratio of 1:1.25, we offer a truly personalized experience for every guest onboard.”

Highlights include: