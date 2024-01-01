Explora II: A Rundown of Inaugural Itineraries

Explora Journeys’ new ship, Explora II, is set to enter this summer, embarking on its maiden voyage in August 2024 headed for the Western Mediterranean.

Titled “A Journey to Elegant Enclaves on Old European Shores,” the Explora II’s maiden sailing departs from Barcelona, Spain, and sails along the Mediterranean coast while stopping in Ibiza, Spain; Marseille, France; Genoa, Italy; Portofino, Italy; Monaco; and Porto Santo Stefano, Italy. The voyage ends in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy on August 19, 2024.

Throughout its inaugural summer season, the ship will remain positioned in the Mediterranean with embarkation in Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome). Itineraries range from seven to 19 days, including also one 28-night Grand Journey from Iberia to the Caribbean, sailing from Barcelona to Miami, Florida.

Example itineraries of Explora II’s summer 2024 season include:

A seven-night Journey of Ibizan Bohemia and the French Riviera, departing from Civitavecchia on August 19, 2024. Ports of call include Lipari, Italy; Siracusa, Sicily; Trapani, Italy; and Alghero, Sardinia, before ending the voyage in Barcelona, Spain.

A seven-night Journey of Riviera Reveries and Italian Icons, departing on August 26, 2024. The Explora II will take guests to explore Monaco; St Tropez, France; Ajaccio, Corsica; Porto Cervo, Sardinia; Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy, before reaching Civitavecchia.

A seven-night sailing from Tarragona to Rome, departing September 23, 2024, from Tarragona, Spain, headed for Civitavecchia. Ports of call include Marseille, France; St Tropez, France; Ajaccio, Corsica; Porto Cervo, Sardinia; and Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy.

A six-night Journey from Italian Piazzas to Tunisian Souks, departing on September 30, 2024, from Civitavecchia to Rome. Before arriving in Rome, the ship will call in Sorrento, Italy; Palermo, Sicily; Tunis, Tunisia; and Port Mahon, Minorca.

A ten-night Journey of Iberian Wonders and Moroccan Mystique, departing Barcelona on October 6, 2024. Ports of call include Malaga, Spain; Gibraltar, UK; Lisbon, Portugal; Portimao, Portugal; Tangier, Morocco; Ibiza, Spain.

After wrapping up its Mediterranean season, the Explora II will depart for Miami, where it will stay positioned for the winter season, operating Caribbean voyages with calls to destinations such as Roseau, Dominica; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, Guadeloupe; St Johns, Antigua; and Bridgetown, Barbados among others.