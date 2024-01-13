Emerald Azzurra Calls in Curacao for the First Time

Emerald Cruises’ Azzurra made its inaugural visit to Willemstad, Curacao on Wednesday, January 10, according to the Curacao Ports Authority.

To mark the occasion, a plaque exchange ceremony was held onboard the ship. Present were the ship’s captain, representatives of the CPA, the ship’s agent, Maduro Shipping, and the Immigration Department.

The Emerald Azzura is currently sailing its 10-day, one-way itinerary from Bridgetown to Panama City, which departed on January 6. Upon leaving Willemstad, the Azzurra set course for Santa Marta, Colombia, where it arrived on Jan. 12.