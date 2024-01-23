Cunard Partners with Harper’s Bazaar for Wellness Program

Cunard announced a partnership with Harper’s Bazaar UK to create a holistic wellness program exclusively for guests aboard the Queen Anne, according to a press release.

Together, the cruise line island the fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazine will design three spa packages for guests sailing onboard the new ship, set to debut on May 3.

Each package within the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea proposition includes a three-day journey of detoxing, energizing, or relaxing. The three-day programs, available at an additional $629 charge, will offer a selection of spa treatments, a range of ELEMIS products and unique and nutritionally balanced dining options from Queen Anne’s The Pavilion Wellness Café.

The Harper’s Bazaar Energise Journey combines mindful eating, massage, and movement, including a bamboo massage. The Harper’s Bazaar Relax Journey encompasses a collection of soothing treatments, such as a therapeutic salt stone massage.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Wellness is such an integral part of luxury ocean travel in the modern age and we’re so excited to be collaborating with Harper’s Bazaar UK to deliver an elevated wellbeing offering for Queen Anne. This partnership will enable us to showcase the ultimate in wellbeing escapes as we offer travelers truly luxurious treatments, specialist masterclasses and tailor-made health guides as part of this holistic wellness program. Wellness will be a fundamental part of the Queen Anne experience, where guests can immerse themselves in the very best of luxury travel while nurturing their mind, body, and spirit and we hope their personal revitalization will be a memorable part of their voyage with us.”

Sharon Davies-Ridgeway, luxury portfolio director, Hearst UK, said: “As the world’s longest-established fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar has been synonymous with luxury for over 150 years. We are proud to be partnering with Cunard to bring guests a carefully curated Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea proposition aboard Queen Anne. Each elevated wellness program has been carefully curated to boost their skin, body and mind, all adding up to the ultimate wellbeing escape.”