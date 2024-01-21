Cunard Launches its 2024 Cunard Showcases

Cunard announced the launch of its “Cunard Showcases” program, featuring live performances, according to a press release.

With a line-up of acclaimed shows, exclusive to Cunard, this new program of entertainment is the first of its kind at sea, created in partnership with theater producers, directors, writers, choreographers and performers.

In addition to shows in the Royal Court Theatre, Cunard Showcases will offer a range of events, from dramas to interactive theater and multisensory dining.

Guests can even go behind the scenes with the “In conversation with” events and workshops with stage and screen talent.

Available on select cruises, guests can witness the original West End cast of “The Drifters Girl” musical perform the “Kings of the Boardwalk”.

The “Opera Cocktail” delivers some of the well-known arias, duets and ensembles in a modern setting while the “Gulliver” extravaganza showcases impressive puppetry skills.

Additionally, “Cluedo! The Interactive Game” will allow guests to step into a world of 1930s high society. Also, the Circa Contemporary Circus will perform onboard the Queen Elizabeth for a six-week residency, featuring acrobatics and theatrical productions, as well as workshops and Q&As.

in March, Cunard will make history when Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” is performed for the first time at sea. Guests can also enjoy Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night” delivered in the Pursuit Theatre.