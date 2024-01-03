Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Crystal Announces 2024 Chairmen’s Cruise

Crystal Symphony in Abu Dhabi

Crystal Cruises has unveiled the Crystal Chairmen’s Cruise, sailing from Jeddah to Rhodes April 2-8, 2024 onboard the Crystal Symphony.

Guests onboard will have a chance to sail alongside A&K Travel Group Executive Chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre and Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Abercrombie & Kent Geoffrey Kent, according to a press release.

The sailing will feature opportunities to engage with Lefebvre and Kent through a series of lectures, interactive discussions and exclusive meet and greets. Additionally, both will join a pre-cruise trip to AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s desert oasis. This five-day optional experience is curated and hosted by Abercrombie & Kent’s insider guides and offers insights into the Middle East’s heritage including the Elephant Rock and Hegra – Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site.

Guests onboard will also enjoy productions such as Icons In Concert, Crystal on Broadway, the Elton John Tribute show Rocket Man and cabaret shows, as well as sign up for enrichment and technology classes, golf instructions and ballroom dance classes.

 “I’m excited to be aboard Crystal Symphony and share my passion for exploration and adventure with fellow travelers on this remarkable journey,” said Lefebvre. “Geoffrey Kent is a true pioneer in the travel industry and, since our partnership began last year with the purchase of Crystal and returning to the water this summer, we are continuing to see tremendous growth for both brands.”

 “The Crystal Chairmen’s Cruise epitomizes our commitment to redefining exceptional travel,” said CEO of A&K Travel Group Cristina Levis. “This voyage reflects our dedication to providing our guests with unique and enriching experiences, especially iconic land adventures, that elevate the Crystal brand.”

