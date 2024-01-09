Cruise Saudi Appoints First President of AROYA Cruises

Dr. Joerg Rudolph has been announced as AROYA Cruises first President, bringing with him 30 years of experience, including 20 years in the global cruise sector, according to a press release.

Joining from his role as managing director of Costa Cruises in Germany and having previously worked at a senior level for TUI, AIDA Cruises, Carnival and Royal Caribbean International, Rudolph’s experience makes him the ideal choice to lead as President of Cruise Saudi’s owned cruise line, the company announced.

As President, Rudolph will be responsible for delivering AROYA Cruises to market; launching the first cruise line dedicated to the Arabian audience. Overseeing the cruise line’s operations and financials, encompassing sales, marketing, guest experience, itinerary planning, revenue management, customer-oriented services, and developing and implementing strategies to grow the business Rudolph joins the business at an exciting time with the official launch of AROYA Cruises due in 2024.

Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen said: “Cruise Saudi has grown rapidly as a business over the last few years and Joerg Rudolph’s appointment as President of AROYA Cruises is a milestone in the company’s journey to providing a unique offering delivered to an exceptional standard. I look forward to working with Joerg as we work towards the milestone launch of AROYA Cruises”.

Rudolph added: “I am delighted to be joining Cruise Saudi as President of AROYA Cruises at such a significant time in the business. To be part of delivering such a unique and innovative product catering specifically for a new source market is an incredible opportunity.”