Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2023-2024 Released

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2023-2024 edition has been released featuring a range of timely industry topics from drydockings and revitalization projects to ship operations, cruise brand marketing strategies, food and beverage, port management and more.

The exclusive drydocking section covers a range of current and future projects with input from all the major cruise lines and the yards involved.

Ship operations looks at shore power, security and safety, itinerary planning and green initiatives.

Cruise brand marketing strategies focus on MSC Cruises, Celebrity, Celestyal, China Merchants Viking Cruises, Virgin, Norwegian, Oceania and Azamara.

F&B covers the new Sun Princess, Holland America Line fresh fish program, Scenic’s culinary offerings, the new Disney Treasure and reports from the Marine Hotel Association’s Seminar at Sea.

As the destination focus of the winter issue is on North America, exclusive reports cover the leading ports in the United States and Canada, how they are partnering with the cruise lines and preparing for 2024 and beyond.

Other reports cover the China Cruise Shipping Conference hosted by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association in Shenzen in November.

The 144-page Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2023-2024 edition is packed with original and exclusive reporting covering the global cruise industry news.

