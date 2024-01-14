Cordelia Cruises Sails to Lakshadweep Island

Cordelia Cruises has reported a 2,500 percent surge in booking queries for its Lakshadweep sailings, following PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit, according to a press release.

The cruise line has enabled over 200,000 travelers to explore the island since it began operating Lakshadweep sailings in 2021. A total of 80,000 passengers annually explore Lakshadweep through Cordelia Cruises, contributing to boosting local economies and strengthening relationships with the island communities.

“We are thrilled about the growing interest in Lakshadweep; we are committed to being an integral part of its growth story. Cordelia Cruises is proud to have introduced over 200,000 Indians to the mesmerizing islands of Lakshadweep since 2021, significantly contributing to the region’s tourism and local economies. We’ve witnessed a remarkable interest for Lakshadweep cruises, particularly the four-night and five-night itineraries from Mumbai, which echoes the public’s enthusiasm for exploring this idyllic destination”, said Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism, Cordelia Cruises.