Celestyal Expands North American Trade Team

Celestyal announced the expansion of its North American trade team with the addition of four new members, bringing the total number to 11, according to a press release.

The cruise line has also restructured the sales and marketing department in North America, creating roles and promoting current team members to better serve its travel advisor partners.

The most recent additions to the team include Elena Rodriquez, director of business development; Scott Moore, director of key accounts and partnerships; Taylor Hendwood, business development manager, Southeast and Lauren Barreras, trade marketing manager.

Rodriquez joins Celestyal from Princess Cruises where she served as director of national accounts overseeing a portfolio of 45 accounts.

Before joining Celestyal, Moore worked at American Queen Voyages serving as director of host accounts and Northeast/Mid-Atlantic field agencies.

Hendwood also joins Celestyal from American Queen Voyages where he served as a regional account manager. He also held previous positions with Princess Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and American Express.

The new team members will report to Brandon Townsley, vice president and managing director, North America.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Elena, Scott and Taylor to our growing team in the U.S.,” said Townsley. “These three individuals bring a wealth of retail cruise expertise to Celestyal and have long-established relationships with travel sellers throughout North America. We look forward to putting their talents to work to better serve our network of travel advisor partners and continue to grow Celestyal’s brand and business throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

Barreras brings eight years of global trade marketing and sales experience into her new role. Most recently, she was with Oceania Cruises where she managed strategic and national account marketing. She will report to Anna Gregori, VP of brand, marketing, communications and customer journey.

“I am thrilled to secure Lauren as part of my team and the wider Celestyal North American family. She brings drive, experience, and a passion for cruise, that combine into a powerful addition to our growing team. Lauren is looking to make our brand shine with our valued trade partners, and we’re looking forward to seeing her energy translate into creating unmissable moments for our agent partners and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the North American market,” said Gregori.

Additionally, Cyndi Berardi, who previously held the position of trade sales support executive has been promoted to the new role of manager, trade support and operations.

Sandra Jakovac, who previously served as trade sales support executive, has been promoted to the new role of manager, group sales and administration.

Stephanie McDonald, formerly business development manager, Canada, has been promoted to the new position of manager, partner training and development.

“These new functional positions and promotions are a direct result of our listening carefully to our trade partners and furthering our commitment to the important segment of our business. With a refreshed fleet, new itineraries and programs and an expanded North American team, Celestyal is primed to make waves in this market, and we look forward to what is sure to be an exciting year ahead,” added Townsley.