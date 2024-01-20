Celebrity Cruises Kicks Off 2024 with a Series of Firsts

Celebrity Cruises is celebrating a series of firsts in 2024, with its biggest Caribbean season yet and savings of up to 75 percent, according to a press release.

Celebrity Cruises is now offering up to 75 percent off the fare of the second guest, valid on all sailings from now until April 30, 2026. Guests booking on select dates will also get $200 to spend onboard, which can be used towards a variety of experiences; from spa treatments and shore excursions to the interactive culinary spectacle of Le Petit Chef.

In the line’s biggest Caribbean season so far, Celebrity is deploying nine ships, the most ever deployed in the Caribbean for the brand, with itineraries ranging from new three-night short getaways to 12-night holidays with more time to explore. In addition, select sailings will visit the exclusive island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

In 2024, guests also have the option to explore Alaska like never before onboard an Edge Series ship.

Featured 2024 itineraries include: