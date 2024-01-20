Celebrity Cruises Kicks Off 2024 with a Series of Firsts

Celebrity Cruises is celebrating a series of firsts in 2024, with its biggest Caribbean season yet and savings of up to 75 percent, according to a press release.
Celebrity Cruises is now offering up to 75 percent off the fare of the second guest, valid on all sailings from now until April 30, 2026. Guests booking on select dates will also get $200 to spend onboard, which can be used towards a variety of experiences; from spa treatments and shore excursions to the interactive culinary spectacle of Le Petit Chef.
In the line’s biggest Caribbean season so far, Celebrity is deploying nine ships, the most ever deployed in the Caribbean for the brand, with itineraries ranging from new three-night short getaways to 12-night holidays with more time to explore. In addition, select sailings will visit the exclusive island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
In 2024, guests also have the option to explore Alaska like never before onboard an Edge Series ship.
Featured 2024 itineraries include:
- For the first time, the Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit will be sailing new three and four-night itineraries every weekend.
- The Celebrity Reflection will offer a three-night Bahamas and Perfect Day sailing, featuring a visit to the private island.
- Celebrity Cruises’ fourth and newest ship, the Celebrity Ascent, will begin its debut Caribbean season, offering a seven-night Bahamas, Mexico, and Grand Cayman Caribbean cruise starting February 4, 2024, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale. The Celebrity Ascent will make roundtrip sailings from Celebrity’s Terminal 25 at Port Everglades every Sunday, operating seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries. Eastern Caribbean cruises include calls in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, while Western Caribbean sailings will take guests to Nassau, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico and George Town in the Cayman Islands.
- The Celebrity Beyond will spend the summer season in the Caribbean. Starting in May 2024, the ship will also be offering calling at Perfect Day at CocoCay on longer itineraries.
- The Celebrity Edge will be spending its first season in Alaska in 2024, offering a seven-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruise starting on June 7, 2024, departing from Seattle, Washington.
- The Celebrity Ascent will also make its European debut in April 2024. The ship will spend the summer in Europe offering voyages to Mediterranean destinations such as Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Portofino and the island of Sicily. The Celebrity Ascent will offer a seven-night Best of Europe cruise starting from Barcelona on June 29, 2024.