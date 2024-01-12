Carnival Signs Technical Support Agreement with Wartsila

Carnival has signed a four-year Service, Spares and Technical Support agreement with Wärtsilä Water and Waste, part of the technology group Wärtsilä.

The contract covers maintaining and operating the onboard waste-handling equipment, according to a press release.

The agreement provides maintenance cost predictability for the series of vessels covered.

“We are very familiar with the services that Wärtsilä Water and Waste can provide, and with the value that they add to our business,” said Remco Buis, Carnival Corporation & plc senior vice president of maritime. “This latest agreement strengthens our cooperation. Moreover, it will support Carnival Corporation as we continue to prioritize the efficiency and environmental sustainability of our operations.”

“The advanced wastewater treatment systems installed by Wärtsilä Water and Waste are world-class solutions,” said Chris Harding, services director at Wärtsilä Water and Waste. “The maintenance support we offer ensures that the equipment and all components are operating at original design performance levels and that environmental compliance is assured. We focus on optimal system reliability, and maximising uptime.”

The contract covers 13 Princess vessels, eight Holland America Line vessels, seven Seabourn Cruises vessels and three P&O Australia vessels.

While Wärtsilä Water and Waste and Carnival Corporation have previously signed similar agreements, the fleet of 31 ships covered by this contract is the largest to date. The full scope includes health check visits, service visits, spare parts, remote technical support, and contract management services.