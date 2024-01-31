Carnival Jubilee Fueled with LNG at Galveston Port

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Carnival Jubilee, was fueled with liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time at its Gulf Coast home port before sailing on Dec. 30, according to a press release.

“Providing LNG fuel at the port opens opportunities for the Port of Galveston to attract newer, technologically advanced cruise and cargo ships,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

“As LNG continues to gain traction globally as a commercial marine fuel, the port and the community will reap environmental and economic benefits. Fueling more ships with safe, clean-burning LNG improves air quality and creates more jobs.”

The Carnival Jubilee, the first new ship to homeport in Galveston, has contracted with two companies for the fuel services. The LNG is manufactured and delivered by Stabilis Solutions and loaded by Seaside LNG from a specially equipped barge.

Approvals and preparations to provide the fuel involved several entities, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Galveston Wharves, the Galveston Fire Department, Port of Galveston Police Department, Carnival Cruise Line, Stabilis and Seaside.

The multi-step process included studies and assessments, emergency response planning and training, as well as additional security measures before the Coast Guard issued a letter of recommendation confirming that the LNG loading and bunkering operations complied with federal regulations.