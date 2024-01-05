Carnival Drives Demand for Amber Cove and Ensenada

Carnival Cruise Line has played a key role in helping both Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Ensenada, Mexico, reach over one million cruise guests each by the end of 2023, according to a press release.

Both destinations celebrated welcoming one-millionth visitors in December, as guests and their families arrived at each port. At Amber Cove, the special guests were the Collier family arriving on the Mardi Gras on Dec. 20. In Ensenada, the Andrus family arrived aboard the Carnival Radiance on Dec. 27. In each destination, local dignitaries, ship leaders and other guests joined together to celebrate the milestone.

“This year, we’re celebrating that no one does fun like Carnival, and it’s also true that no cruise line drives demand and the tourism economy like Carnival! We’re delighted that our guests set these important distinctions for both Amber Cove and Ensenada,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

“Amber Cove is one of the best destinations in the Caribbean. Our guests love the relaxation and adventure they find here and that’s why many of our ships visit Amber Cove. Likewise, Ensenada is a quaint coastal town that has grown into a strong part of our West Coast offerings. Our guests love its rich history and vibrant culture, with the addition of Carnival Firenze joining our fleet this spring, plus some exciting plans under development, we see even better things ahead for the destination.”

Amber Cove welcomed its first Carnival ship in 2015 while Ensenada has been a featured port of call for the cruise line for nearly three decades.

Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism David Collado said: “We congratulate the Amber Cove cruise terminal for reaching one million cruise visitors. This represents unstoppable growth for Puerto Plata and its people who directly receive the benefits of these achievements.”

Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez, secretary of tourism of Baja California, said: “This achievement is the result of the efforts of the Ensenada Cruise Committee, as well as the Ensenada City Council, the Ensenada National Port System Administration and Hutchison Ports, and commits us to continue working for Ensenada to consolidate itself as a leading cruise destination in Mexico.”