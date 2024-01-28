Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Corporation Brands Unite at ITB 2024 in Berlin

Costa Ship

For the first time, five Carnival Corporation brands, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, and Seabourn, will present together at the International Tourism Fair (ITB) 2024 in Berlin.

This year’s ITB, a leading travel trade fair, will feature these brands at a joint stand in the newly created “Hub 27” hall, spanning over 250 square meters.

From March 5 to 7, 2024, ITB attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the diverse world of cruising at a single location.

The joint stand at ITB 2024 is not just a showcase of luxury and diversity in cruising; it also emphasizes sustainability. Over 90 percent  of the materials used in the stand’s construction are reusable, highlighting the brand’s commitment to sustainable practices.

The stand will feature lounges, conference rooms, and a terrace, providing ideal conditions for professional discussions. Information counters for each cruise company will be staffed throughout the event, offering insights into their diverse product ranges, new routes, and destinations.

 

