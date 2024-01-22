BVIPA Reports Record-Breaking Cruise Arrivals

The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) announced a record-breaking number of cruise passenger arrivals in 2023, according to a press release.

That is compared to 2022, when BVIPA recorded 720,392 passengers, compared to 265,723 in 2022, representing a surge of 171 percent. This also surpasses the highest recorded arrivals of 2016 at 699,105.

In 2023, the Territory welcomed a total of 354 cruise calls, with 232 taking place at the Cruise Pier. Additionally, 2023 saw a total of 122 anchorage calls across the Territory, including 9 at Road Harbour, 56 at Jost Van Dyke, 38 at Virgin Gorda and 19 at other locations.

Minister of Communication and Work Kye Rymer said: “The Authority’s achievements transcend the enhancement of the Territory’s economic standing through business expansion and job creation. They also cement its status as a dependable and appealing port, both regionally and globally. This success is not merely a result of internal efforts but is also a testament to the steadfast dedication demonstrated through strategic collaborations with key partners like the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and the ongoing reinforcement of ties with cruise industry partners. These strategic relationships play an important role in contributing significantly to the overall accomplishments of the Authority.”

Akeem Pickering, managing director of the BVIPA, said: “The record-breaking cruise passenger arrivals in 2023 demonstrate the BVI Ports Authority’s commitment to operational excellence, maritime efficiency and strategic collaboration with local and international cruise stakeholders. Our facilities, dedicated team and industry relationships have played a pivotal role in accommodating the increased traffic, demonstrating our capability to handle the demands of a thriving cruise industry.”