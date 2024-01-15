BVI Welcomes Virgin Voyages and Richard Branson

The British Virgin Islands welcomed the inaugural call of Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady to the cruise pier in Road Town, Tortola on Sunday, January 14, 2024, according to a press release.

Valiant Lady’s arrival marks the first maiden call of the year as well as the first new cruise line to visit the Territory in 2024.

To commemorate the ship’s first visit, a plaque was presented on behalf of the Government and people of the Virgin Islands by the Premier and Minister of Finance, Dr. Natalio Wheatley to Sir Richard Branson and the ship’s Captain Justin Lawes. The plaque and key exchange ceremony took place onboard the ship while it was docked at the Cruise Pier in Tortola.

The Valiant Lady is currently sailing its seven-night voyage from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Upon leaving the Territory, the ship will visit Guadeloupe, Barbados, St. Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda before returning to San Juan, Puerto Rico.