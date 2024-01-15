Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

BVI Welcomes Virgin Voyages and Richard Branson

Valiant Lady Plaque Exchange

The British Virgin Islands welcomed the inaugural call of Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady to the cruise pier in Road Town, Tortola on Sunday, January 14, 2024, according to a press release.

Valiant Lady’s arrival marks the first maiden call of the year as well as the first new cruise line to visit the Territory in 2024.

To commemorate the ship’s first visit, a plaque was presented on behalf of the Government and people of the Virgin Islands by the Premier and Minister of Finance, Dr. Natalio Wheatley to Sir Richard Branson and the ship’s Captain Justin Lawes. The plaque and key exchange ceremony took place onboard the ship while it was docked at the Cruise Pier in Tortola.

The Valiant Lady is currently sailing its seven-night voyage from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Upon leaving the Territory, the ship will visit Guadeloupe, Barbados, St. Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda before returning to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.