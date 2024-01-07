Borealis Sails on Fred. Olsen’s 2024 World Cruise

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis is sailing from Southampton today for the company’s 2024 World Cruise.

Cruising roundtrip from its United Kingdom homeport, the 1,320-guest vessel is set to offer a 101-night itinerary that circumnavigates the globe.

According to Fred. Olsen, the voyage is highlighted by three days cruising across Florida’s coast, during which guests will be able to enjoy sun-kissed beaches and the Kennedy Space Station as part of visits to Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West.

Passengers will also have a chance to encounter wildlife in the rainforests of Costa Rica, the company said, or revel in local cultures and volcanic vistas in Hawaii with calls in Golfito, Puerto Caldera, Honolulu, Hilo, and Maui.

The itinerary features the paradise islands of French Polynesia, Fred. Olsen added, as well as the diverse landscapes, famous vineyards and scenic waterways of New Zealand.

Featuring a total of 37 destinations, the world cruise includes visits to different regions as well, including Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Red Sea, and the Mediterranean.

The Asian leg of the trip is highlighted by Alotau, Fred. Olsen said, a less usual destination for cruise ships in Papua New Guinea.

The global itinerary offers opportunities to see varying species of marine and wildlife as well, the company noted. The waters surrounding Hawaii, for example, are some of the best for whale watching, it added.

During the cruise, the Borealis will also sail to many of the world’s most iconic landmarks, Fred. Olsen said, including Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Opera House, the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, and more.

The voyage also features over five overnight calls in key destinations, in addition to full transits of both the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal.

Upon completing the itinerary, the Borealis is set to return to Southampton on April 17, 2024.