Azamara Set for Four Drydocks in 2024

Azamara Fleet in Koper

Azamara has four drydocks scheduled for 2024, Captain Nico Corbijn, head of marine and land operations, told Cruise Industry News.

According to the new 2024 Drydock and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News, the Azamara Quest is slated to drydock in Amsterdam from July 28 to August 10, then follows the Azamara Pursuit in Marseille from August 26 to August 31, the Azamara Journey in Athens from September 9 to September 13, and the Azamara Onward in Cadiz from November 7 to November 12.

While none of the ships drydocked in 2023, Corbijn said that technical work during the year consisted of routine and preventative repairs, maintenance and overhaul of the main engines based on running hours.

“In 2024, the drydocks will include hull cleaning and painting, underwater inspections, inspections of stabilizers, rudders, propellers and bow thrusters. We will also upgrade and renew some equipment and machinery which is approaching its reliable lifespan,” he said.

“We are also optimizing the fuel efficiency of our vessels by modernizing large energy consumers such as propulsion by applying silicone paint to the hull to reduce resistance through the water; HVAC by replacing older chiller units with more efficient ones and updating the air handling control/distribution units, and by upgrading our light and dimmer systems.”

 

