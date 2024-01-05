Azamara Onward Kicks Off Five-Month World Voyage

The Azamara Onward is in Miami today to kick off Azamara’s 155-night 2024 world cruise. Titled “The Wonders of the World,” the five-month-long itinerary includes calls to a total of 60 destinations across 40 countries.

Set to end in Barcelona in early June, the voyage sails through several parts of the globe, including Central America, the South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

According to Azamara, the cruise was designed to allow guests to visit the New Seven Wonders of the World, from the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itza in Mexico and the ancient Colosseum in Rome to Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China.

Trought port visits or overnight land excursions, passengers will also have the opportunity to visit the Taj Mahal, in India; Petra, in Jordan; the Great Pyramids of Giza, in Egypt; and Christ the Redeemer statue, in Brazil.

The itinerary features iconic sites across the globe as well, the company added, including the Great Barrier Reef, the Iguazú Falls, the Nile River, and the Galapagos.

Another highlight of the cruise are the longer port visits, with 22 overnight calls and 27 late nights in different destinations.

The newest ship in Azamara’s fleet, the Azamara Onward entered service for the upscale brand in May 2022.

A sister to the Azamara Pursuit, the Azamara Quest and the Azamara Journey, the 680-guest ship was originally ordered by Renaissance Cruises and debuted in early 2000s.

Among its features is Discoveries and Windows Café, a dining venue that features Azamara’s World Cuisine Selection, a menu of dishes created to highlight the gastronomy of the countries visited by the company.

Additionally, guests sailing on the Azamara Onward can experience the Atlas Bar, a new lounge and bar that offers what the cruise line calls “innovative artisanal cocktails.”