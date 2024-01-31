Aurora Introduces New Vantage Explorations

Through its subsidiary Pacific Travel Partners, Aurora Expeditions officially introduced Vantage Explorations to the cruise market earlier this month.

According to a statement sent to past guests, the new company builds on the 40-year trajectory of the now-defunct Vantage Deluxe World Travel.

“Vantage Travel has curated extraordinary experiences, leading over half a million travelers on unforgettable river and small ocean ship cruises, small-group land adventures and safaris across all seven continents,” it said.

Some of the assets of the former tour and cruise operator were acquired by Pacific Travel Partners following court proceedings that took place in August 2023.

“Today, we proudly operate as Vantage Explorations, continuing the legacy of delivering unparalleled journeys and exploration to passionate travelers,” the company continued.

Operating Aurora’s Sylvia Earle and Greg Mortimer, Vantage is now set to offer cultural-immersion itineraries in different destinations, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Central America.

Along with Aurora, the company will also offer expedition cruises to the Arctic and Antarctica, featuring itineraries to Greenland, the Canadian High Arctic, Svalbard, the Northwest Passage, the Antarctica Peninsula, South Georgia, Patagonia, and the Chilean Fjords.

Later this year, Vantage Explorations aims to offer river cruising in Europe as well. Current plans call for sailing on the Rhine, Main and Danube between October and November 2024.

In 2025, the company intends to add more rivers to its portfolio, expanding its operations to the Moselle and the Douro.

According to the company, its new itineraries were created to engage cultural heritage and unravel the stories of historic sites.

The cruises were carefully crafted to spark curiosity, Vantage added, satisfying the guest’s sense of adventure.

According to Vantage’s new brochure, all voyages include pre-voyage accommodation, in addition to airport transfers. Some itineraries also feature charter flights and pre-voyage sightseeing.

Onboard, guests will take advantage of free Starlink Wi-Fi, as well as included shore excursions, house drinks with dinner, all ports charges, permits and landing fees, professional photography, and more.