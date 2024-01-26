Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Atlas Ocean Voyages: Two Ships in the Arctic for the First Time

World Navigator

For the first time, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ 2024 Arctic Season will feature two yachts instead of one, according to a press release.

The World Traveller and World Navigator will sail 11 expeditions ranging from seven to 12 nights, exploring the Arctic region with departures from Tromso, Oslo, Longyearbyen, Reykjavik and Kangerlussuaq.

Featured itineraries include:

A seven-night expedition from Tromsø to Longyearbyen departing June 21, 2024, with ports of call along the Norwegian coast, including Hammerfest and Skarsvåg (North Cape), Norway, before culminating in the landscapes of Svalbard.

 A nine-night Arctic adventure sails roundtrip from Longyearbyen, Svalbard. Departures on June 28 and July 7, 2024, and an extended 11-night expedition departs on July 16, 2024.

 New for the 2024 Arctic season are expeditions visiting Greenland, a first-time offering that takes travelers to explore Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland all in one journey. Expeditions range from nine to 12 nights with departures on: Aug 5, Aug 15, Aug 21, Aug 25, Sept 1 and Sept 6, 2024.

Expeditioners may also opt for a unique expedition departing from Oslo to Reykjavik on August 10, 2024. This journey features the Norwegian coastal ports of Bergen, Stavanger, Flam, Olden and Alesund before crossing the Norwegian Sea. Explore Icelandic ports like Seyðisfjörður, Akureyri, Isafjörður and Reykjavik.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.