Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Partnership with ORCA

World Navigator in Antarctica

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a collaboration with ORCA to contribute to marine conservation efforts, according to a press release.

Onboard the World Navigator, the cruise line introduces dedicated Ocean Conservationists to its 2023-24 Antarctica sailings, who will focus on raising awareness, collecting scientific data and contributing to safeguarding whales and dolphins. The initiative seeks to involve Atlas’ guests in citizen science projects, allowing them to give their construction to conservation efforts.

The partnership empowers guests to become Citizen Scientists by participating in workshops and using ORCA’s OceanWatchers app. By recording scientific information, guests will contribute data to help understand the behavior and movements of marine mammals.

“This collaboration represents a significant stride in fostering a profound connection between travelers and marine conservation, benefiting the world’s oceans and their unique inhabitants,” stated James A. Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO. “Together with ORCA, we look forward to fostering a deeper connection between our travelers and the incredible marine life they will encounter, ensuring a meaningful and enriching experience for all.”

