Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces January 2024 Wave Offer

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced the launch of its January Savings Event combinable with the Second Guest Sails Free promotion, featuring sailings to Antarctica, the Arctic, South America, the Caribbean and Europe.

In addition to these savings, several cruises now feature up to four free shore excursions on select cultural expeditions, according to a statement.

The Second Guest Sails Free promotion is available on all 2024 and 2025 expeditions, allowing guests to sail with a companion while enjoying 50 percent savings from our everyday published fare.

The limited-time January Savings Event promotion is valid on select 2024 expeditions. For bookings made between January 3 and February 3, 2024, guests will benefit from savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom.