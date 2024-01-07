Arcadia Embarks on P&O’s 2024 World Cruise

The Arcadia embarked on P&O Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise on Saturday. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the vessel is now offering a 99-night voyage that will circumnavigate the globe.

Cruising to Central America, the Caribbean, North America, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, the Far East, the Red Sea, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, the full itinerary features visits to a total of 29 destinations.

After leaving the United Kingdom, the Arcadia is set to cross the Atlantic on its way to Freeport, in the Bahamas.

The 2005-built vessel then visits Florida and Aruba before transiting the Panama Canal and arriving in the Pacific Ocean for ports of call in Guatemala and Costa Rica.

Still in the Pacific, the ship visits Hawaii, Fiji, New Zealand and Australia on its way to Indonesia and the Southeast Asia.

Ports of call in the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia are also on the schedule, in addition to visits to Indonesia and Hong Kong.

On its way back to Europe, the Arcadia sails to other countries in Asia, the Middle East and the Red Sea, including Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Egypt.

The final leg of the 2024 World Cruise features a transit of the Suez Canal, as well as ports of call in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, such as Valletta, in Malta, and Cádiz, in Spain.

Completing the western circumnavigation of the globe, the Arcadia is scheduled to arrive back in Southampton on April 15.

The itinerary is highlighted by extended visits to key destinations across the globe, including overnight calls in Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Arcadia originally debuted in April 2005. In 2018, the 1,968-guest ship underwent a major refurbishment that included updates to cabins, public areas, and more.

According to P&O, the project aimed at improving the onboard experience with a fresher and more contemporary feel.