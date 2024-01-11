Antarctica21 Opens Explorers House Private Club in Punta Arenas

Antarctica21 has announced the opening of its new venue, Explorers House in Punta Arenas, a port town in the south of Chilean Patagonia. Explorers House is the first private club for Antarctica21’s polar expeditions, according to a press release.

It will provide Antarctica21’s guests with exclusive services and amenities to prepare them before embarking on the cruise line’s small ship expeditions.

Explorers House is equipped with a lounge and bar with a restaurant serving international and Chilean cuisine, and space for up to 200 guests over two floors. The venue also includes a library with over 100 specialist polar travel and nature books, a garden area, and a shop. A theatre-style presentation room will host welcome talks and briefing sessions covering subjects such as science, the environment, and the history of polar exploration.

The venue opened its doors to guests on December 14, 2023. The official opening was attended by local officials from Punta Arenas as well as Jaime Vásquez, co-founder and president of Antarctica21.

“As Antarctica21 grew, we began thinking of a space in Punta Arenas where we could welcome our guests in a way that matched the feeling and elegance they would experience on our ships in Antarctica,” Vásquez said.

“We are delighted to have been able to develop and design this special place of our own and to have the opportunity to build on the cultural heritage of the region. This unique, visionary venue will enhance the adventures of Antarctica21’s travelers bound for the icy wilderness of Antarctica,” he added.

Explorers House has been designed in a heritage building previously used as a warehouse to process and export Patagonian wool and leather from local ranchers in the early 1900s. It was restored by Chilean architect Pedro Kovacic with interiors designed by Enrique Concha, who has also been involved in designing Antarctica21’s expedition vessel, the Magellan Explorer.

“We have always dreamed of establishing a base in Punta Arenas,” said Andrea Tellez, manager at Antarctica21’s Explorers House. “Our main goal is for our guests to feel at home and be inspired with the spirit of adventure and exploration as they prepare for their journey. It is a cozy retreat and a contemporary refuge from the wilds of Chilean Patagonia for guests to enjoy as they await their expedition.”

Explorers House is located a five-minute walk from the main plaza in the historic center of Punta Arenas. It also hosts the Antarctic Time Tunnel, a development project of Antarctica21’s Foundation.