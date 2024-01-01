An Overview of Queen Anne’s Inaugural Season

Cunard’s upcoming ship, the Queen Anne, is scheduled to embark on its maiden sailing from Southampton on May 3, 2024, visiting La Coruna, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal.

Following its inaugural seven-day voyage, the ship will offer a variety of itineraries exploring Europe, from cruising the British Isles and the Norwegian fjords to Western Mediterranean sailings exploring Spain, Italy and Sardinia, among other destinations.

Example itineraries from Queen Anne’s inaugural season include: