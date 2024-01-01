An Overview of Queen Anne’s Inaugural Season

Cunard’s upcoming ship, the Queen Anne, is scheduled to embark on its maiden sailing from Southampton on May 3, 2024, visiting La Coruna, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal.
Following its inaugural seven-day voyage, the ship will offer a variety of itineraries exploring Europe, from cruising the British Isles and the Norwegian fjords to Western Mediterranean sailings exploring Spain, Italy and Sardinia, among other destinations.
Example itineraries from Queen Anne’s inaugural season include:
- A 14-night Canary Islands itinerary departing on May 10, 2024. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the Queen Anne will call in Funchal, Madeira; Arrecife, Canary Islands; Gran Canaria, Canary Islands; Tenerife, Canary Islands; and La Coruna, Spain.
- A 16-night Western Mediterranean sailing departing Southampton on June 7, 2024. Ports of call include Vigo, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Alghero, Sardinia; Palma De Mallorca, Spain; Malaga, Spain; and La Coruna, Spain, before returning to Southampton.
- A seven-night Norwegian Fjords itinerary departing departing on June 23, 2024. The ship will take guests to explore Bergen, Flam, Olden and Haugesund in Norway.
- A nine-night Northern Europe And Scandinavia voyage departing from Hamburg, Germany on July 2, 2024. Ports of call include Copenhagen, Denmark; Visby, Sweden; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; and Stockholm, Sweden before ending the cruise in Kiel, Germany.
- A 19-night Central Mediterranean sailing departing Southampton on September 22, 2024. The itinerary features visits to Cadiz, Spain; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Zadar, Croatia; Trieste, Italy; Sibenik, Croatia; Cagliari, Sardinia; and Lisbon, Portugal.
- A 14-night Atlantic Coast Adventure departing on November 17, 2024. Ports of call include Cadiz, Spain; Cartagena, Spain; Valencia, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Gibraltar, UK; and Lisbon, Portugal