American Cruise Lines to Improve Fleet Accessibility in ADA Settlement

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement agreement with American Cruise Lines, to resolve allegations that the company was not operating in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), according to a statement attributed to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

This matter was initiated based on six complaints received by the U.S. Department of Justice that American Cruise Lines was not accessible to or usable by individuals with disabilities who use wheelchairs, according to a press release.

The complaints alleged that American Cruise Lines failed to provide cruise ships that were fully accessible to passengers in wheelchairs, failed to provide for safe embarkation and disembarkation procedures for passengers in wheelchairs, and failed to provide wheelchair-accessible ground transportation for passengers during shore excursions. This settlement agreement addresses accessibility on all 17 vessels and implements accessibility standards and policies to provide greater access during cruises.

As a result of the settlement agreement, American Cruise Lines will submit a comprehensive remediation plan to improve accessibility for passengers with disabilities aboard all ships within 18 months.

The United States will have the opportunity to review and approve the plan before renovations begin. In addition, the agreement requires American Cruise Lines to adopt ADA-compliant policies, procedures, and training; assign an ADA compliance officer; and establish an accessible website.

Finally, the agreement requires American Cruise Lines to provide safe and accessible boarding and disembarking procedures and staff training, publicly available “accessibility request” and reservation procedures, and portable communication devices to alert deaf passengers when there is an emergency aboard ship, according to the statement.

U.S. Attorney Avery noted that American Cruise Lines has worked cooperatively with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to address the ADA issues without litigation.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to safeguarding civil rights, including those protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said U.S. Attorney Avery. “Businesses are required, under the ADA, to appropriately serve a diverse customer base, ensuring that individuals are able to access and enjoy restaurants, service establishments, retail stores and other places of public accommodation. That includes cruise ships. We appreciate American Cruise Lines’ commitment to increasing access to its ships for individuals with physical disabilities and mobility challenges.”