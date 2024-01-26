Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Ambassador Guarantee

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched the Ambassador Guarantee, a new initiative to reimburse any new-to-cruise customer who fails to enjoy their experience with the operator, according to a press release.

With the tagline “Enjoy Yourself on Your First Cruise – or Your Money Back!”, the Ambassador Guarantee applies to new guests booking an itinerary of four nights or more onboard both the Ambience and Ambition. For guests who didn’t enjoy their first cruise, the line will offer to cover the costs of the guest’s return transport from the next available port to their point of embarkation and issue a full refund for the cruise fare paid.

“Guest feedback on the unforgettable experiences we provide to all who sail with us has been incredibly positive since we first went into operation,” said Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line. “We strongly believe that our incredible offering will prove as attractive to new guests as it is to our loyal repeaters. As we look to welcome many more new travelers aboard in the months and years to come, the introduction of the Ambassador Guarantee adds an extra layer of confidence for those guests that have yet to experience the warmest welcome at sea with Ambassador.”

The introduction of the Ambassador Guarantee falls during the company’s Turn of Year sales campaign, which runs until February 13, 2024. The promotion includes half-price deals on all drinks packages in the 2024-25 season; a variety of special offers on selected sailings; kids sail from £99 on multigenerational itineraries; and more.