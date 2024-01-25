AIDA Cancels Red Sea Cruises for AIDAprima, AIDAblu and AIDAbella

Due to the recent developments in the Red Sea, AIDA Cruises has canceled several voyages aboard the AIDAbella, AIDAblu and AIDAprima scheduled for spring 2024, according to a company statement.

Instead of the planned cruises, the three ships will be sail without guests to their summer sailing destinations.

“In view of the latest developments in the Red Sea, we are unfortunately forced to cancel the trans trips of AIDAbella, AIDAblu and AIDAprima in spring 2024. In the interest of safety for our guests and crew, this is the only responsible option. It is important to us to give all guests planning security for their vacation with this early information,” the statement reads.

“We will inform guests and travel agents with bookings on one of the affected sailings directly about the adjustments. We offer guests on the originally planned trips the opportunity to rebook a trip of their choice from the diverse AIDA program. As a thank you for a new booking, guests receive an AIDA voucher worth 10 percent of their previous travel price. The voucher can be redeemed until December 31, 2024.”

These cruises are affected by the cancellations:

AIDAbella: From Dubai to Mallorca, April 16, 2024;

AIDAblue: From Mauritius to Corfu, March 5th, 2024;

AIDAblu: From Seychelles to Corfu 1, March 12, 2024;

AIDAblu: From the Seychelles to Corfu 2, March 12, 2024;

AIDAprima: From Dubai to Hamburg, March 30, 2024;

AIDAprima: From Abu Dhabi to Hamburg, April 7, 2024;

AIDAprima: From Dubai to Mallorca 1, April 5th, 2024;

AIDAprima: From Dubai to Mallorca 2, April 6th, 2024.

Due to the significantly longer cruises along the African coast, individual cruises before or after the transit voyages have also been canceled. This affects AIDAbella’s sailings between April 16 and May 26, 2024; AIDAblu’s voyages between February 27 and March 30, 2024; and AIDAprima’s cruises before April 5 and May 7, 2024.