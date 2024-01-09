Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Adonis to Host Maritime HR Summit in June 2024

Adonis

Adonis will host the Maritime HR Summit on June 20-21, 2024 in Bergen, Norway. The annual conference will take place at the 1896 Solstrand Hotel & Spa. 

The maritime HR software company hosts the event annually, bringing together maritime industry experts for two days of panel discussions and networking. 

Registration for the 2024 event is open with early bird discounts until February 28. 

The company has confirmed the summit’s first partners, Ideagen Tritan and ASK Group. 

Last year’s conference discussed how to use Adonis’ software capabilities in a series of events. The conference concluded with a forum for the participants to exchange ideas and common development needs. 

