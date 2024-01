Eight cruise ships and well over 20,000 guests and crew were on hand for the trademark Funchal fireworks to bring in 2024 in Madeira.

The Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 3 from TUI Cruises were joined by Fred. Olsen’s Borealis, Saga’s Spirit of Adventure, the Arcadia from P&O Cruises, Cunard’s Queen Victoria, the AIDAcosma and the Marella Explorer.

Photos by Sergio Ferreira