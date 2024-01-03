2024 Cruise Industry Executive Guide Now Available For Instant Download

The all new 2024 Cruise Industry Executive Guide is now available to instantly download from Cruise Industry News via PDF, covering more than 120+ cruise operators and listing over 1,600 executive names, plus cruise line information, fleet listings of ships by brand and much more.

Dive into the global cruise industry’s inner circle with the all-new, comprehensive Executive Guide. The 150+ page PDF file covers every cruise ship operator, from small to large and includes vessel management companies.

Don’t miss out! Click here to secure your Executive Guide today and unlock the hidden network of the global cruise industry.

The all new report is the only complete who’s who list of the global cruise industry, ranging from the big cruise operators to smaller niche lines, start ups and even vessel management companies.

The Executive Guide lists decision makers at every cruise company, making up 100 percent of the cruise industry globally.

It includes wide-ranging executive contacts involved in high-level decision-making, ship deployment, food and beverage purchasing, hotel and marine purchasing, IT, finance, drydocks and refurbs and much more.

Plus, there is a list of cruise ships with each brand, presenting the worldwide fleet, including what ships each line has on order for future delivery.

The PDF is in an easy-to-use format useful for: all decision makers, port executives, suppliers, vendors, agents, anyone who needs to reach key people at the cruise lines.

Click here to order today.

This guide has been published since 1988, and provides all the contacts at the cruise lines at your fingertips including names of a wide-range of decision makers, titles, addresses, emails, websites, and fax and phone numbers of all the cruise lines throughout the world.